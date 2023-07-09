EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Members of the El Paso Fire Department’s Fire Station 5 got together to do something special for a Borderland family going through some tough times after a fire damaged their Westside home.

El Paso Fire shared this story via Instagram.

Photos credit of El Paso Fire via Instagram

People driving on Redd Road might have seen Ricky rollerblading at least once; he’s a teenager with a big passion for this hobby.

However, Ricky and his family were victims of a condition 2 house fire on July 2, where many of their possessions were lost, including Ricky’s rollerblades.

On Friday, July 7, Ricky and his family were invited for a tour at the Fire Station 5.

At the end of the tour, Ricky was surprised with a brand-new pair of rollerblades and safety gear the crew got for him, thanks to a donation from Dick’s Sporting Goods in West El Paso.