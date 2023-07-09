EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Members of the El Paso Fire Department’s Fire Station 5 got together to do something special for a Borderland family going through some tough times after a fire damaged their Westside home.
El Paso Fire shared this story via Instagram.
People driving on Redd Road might have seen Ricky rollerblading at least once; he’s a teenager with a big passion for this hobby.
However, Ricky and his family were victims of a condition 2 house fire on July 2, where many of their possessions were lost, including Ricky’s rollerblades.
On Friday, July 7, Ricky and his family were invited for a tour at the Fire Station 5.
At the end of the tour, Ricky was surprised with a brand-new pair of rollerblades and safety gear the crew got for him, thanks to a donation from Dick’s Sporting Goods in West El Paso.