UPDATE: The fire was knocked down.

EPFD says two houses were involved in the fire. Crews are checking for hotspots.

Pictures by Miguel Paredes – KTSM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) is responding to a condition 2 house fire Wednesday, July 5 in Northeast El Paso, according to EPFD.

Video of Stephanie Shields – KTSM

Crews are responding at the 10340 block of Preston Dr.

No injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story, KTSM is working to gather more information about the incident.