El Paso Fire crews knocked down a brush fire along the 300 block of Grand Tetons Drive on Friday, July 7.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire crews have knocked down what’s being called a small brush fire in West El Paso in the foothills of the Franklin Mountains, according to the fire department’s Twitter account.

El Paso Fire crews put out a brush fire along the 300 block of Grand Tetons on July 7. Photos courtesy Enrique Duenas/EPFD El Paso Fire crews put out a brush fire along the 300 block of Grand Tetons on July 7. Photos courtesy Enrique Duenas/EPFD El Paso Fire crews put out a brush fire along the 300 block of Grand Tetons on July 7. Photos courtesy Enrique Duenas/EPFD El Paso Fire crews put out a brush fire along the 300 block of Grand Tetons on July 7. Photos courtesy Enrique Duenas/EPFD El Paso Fire crews put out a brush fire along the 300 block of Grand Tetons on July 7. Photos courtesy Enrique Duenas/EPFD

Crews responded to a brush fire along the 300 block of Grand Tetons Drive off Castellano in West El Paso Friday morning, July 7.

No injuries were reported and no structures were near to the fire either, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The fire did affect electrical wires going up to a news station antenna station, according to a El Paso Fire spokesman. The El Paso Fire Department is calling this an isolated incident.