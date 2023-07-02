UPDATE: The fire has been knocked down with no injuries reported. Crews are looking for hotspots.

Video courtesy of El Paso Fire Department

El Paso Fire says there were no residents inside the home at the time of the fire and five dogs were evacuated with no injuries.

Photos courtesy of El Paso Fire Department

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire has responded to a fire on the West Side.

Fire crews are at the scene of what they are calling a Condition 2 fire along the 930 block of Totonaca Lane.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates when we learn more.