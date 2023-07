EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire knocked down a brush fire on an empty lot near UTEP on Tuesday afternoon, July 4.

Fire crews responded to a Condition 1 brush fire at the 2400 block of Campbell. The fire “affected a large area of an empty lot,” El Paso Fire said in a tweet. No injuries have been reported.

Fireworks are suspected to be the cause; fire investigators continue to look into the cause.