EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD), along with several local organizations and vendors, will be hosting Sparky’s Safety Spooktacular Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 28.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EPFD Training Academy located at 6800 Delta Dr. The event is free to the public, and Halloween costumes are encouraged.

Families can meet and greet firefighters and police officers, trick-or-treat for candy, receive reflective wristbands and glow-in-the-dark fire helmets, and tour the “haunted firehouse.” There will also be learning sessions covering the following topics:

How to stay safe when trick or treating

How to safely evacuate from the inflatable smoke house

How to avoid fires when decorating for the holidays

For more information about the El Paso Fire Department and updates, visit elpasofire.org.