EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) will be hosting the second annual free “Fire Fest” event from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Pavo Real Park located at 9301 Alameda Ave.

The City of El Paso says there will be live music, performances, food trucks, local vendors, free flu vaccines, Vitalant blood drive, Farmer’s Market, mascots & cheer squads, games, raffles, activities for the kids, demonstrations by EPFD teams and much more.

The event program and ongoing activities are as it follows:

For more information about the El Paso Fire Department and updates, visit elpasofire.org and Facebook, X, Threads and Instagram.