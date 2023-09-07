EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Fire Department will be hosting a memorial ceremony in commemoration of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The city says 2,977 people lost their lives that day and among them there were 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers.

The memorial ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sep. 11, at El Paso Fire Department Station 18 located on 7901 San Jose Rd.