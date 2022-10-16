EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department is showing its support for breast cancer fighters and survivors during Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is October.

To help raise awareness, the fire department is partnering with the American Cancer Society and will showcase the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer giant inflatable pink chair at different fire stations.

Community members can visit fire stations to take photos with the chair, talk to members of the American Cancer Society to learn more and receive a limited edition pink EPFD patch when donating to the American cancer society.

The pink chair will be showcased on the following dates and locations: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at Fire Station 6, 1850 Firehouse Lane; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Fire Station 10, 1801 Montana Ave.; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at Fire Station 22, 6500 N. Mesa; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Fire Station 28, 10800 McCombs Dr.

Residents can learn more about the American Cancer Society and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraising campaign by visiting cancer.org.