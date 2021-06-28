BREAKING: Hiker’s body found after being swept away in West El Paso

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Roxanne Van Ruiten

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UPDATE: El Paso Fire officials confirmed the body of a woman hiker was found after being swept away in flood waters in the Franklin Mountains.

According to EPFD officials, the hiker was a 39-year-old female.

PREVIOUS: The El Paso Fire Department’s COMSAR team is responding to reports of a missing hiker in West El Paso.

Fire officials said crews are responding to 1100 Thunderbird Dr. near the Franklin Mountains and Jan Sumrall Memorial Trailhead.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

