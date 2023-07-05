EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department knocked down a fire on the west side picnic area of Transmountain Road early Wednesday morning, July 5.

Fire officials say the blaze was confirmed to have been caused by fireworks. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials also knocked down a brush fire Tuesday afternoon, July 4 on an empty lot near UTEP.

The fire was reported to be a condition 1 at the 2400 block of Campbell. Officials say fireworks are suspected to be the cause, and an investigation is ongoing.

The fire department also shared they responded to 38 fire calls across El Paso late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning due to the Fourth of July holiday.

No burn injuries have been reported at this time and crews have been able to knock down all the brush and tree fires before they caused damage to any homes.