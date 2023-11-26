UPDATE: Missing hiker was brought down to safety from the 1,000 Steps Trail, according to El Paso Fire. No injuries were reported.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s Search and Rescue crews are in West El Paso responding to reports of a missing hiker along the 1,000 Steps Trail on Sunday evening, Nov. 26, according to the Fire Department’s X social media account.

No injuries have been reported. The incident is happening along the 4800 block of Stanton.

We will update this story when we learn more.