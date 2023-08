EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire contained a lithium-ion batteries leak early Sunday morning, Aug. 6 at Interstate 10 West and Anthony Exit 0, according to the department’s social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

EPFD responded to the condition 3 hazmat incident at 12:27 a.m. The update that the spill was contained came in at 3 a.m.

No injuries were reported.