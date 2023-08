EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire personnel responded to and knocked down a house fire in West El Paso on Sunday night, Aug. 6, according to their X social media account, formerly Twitter.

Firefighters responded to a house fire along the 6000 block of Isabella Drive. That’s just off Sunland Park Drive near Cadiz Street.

The fire was originally reported as a Condition 2. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.