EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Film Festival has recently announced its special guest and programming line-up for 2023.

El Paso Film Festival says Producer Elizabeth Avellan and Director Lance Larson will be presenting their newest film Deadland on Thursday Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. as the opening night film.

“The original idea for Deadland was born from a short film script I wrote about magical realism in the U.S./Mexican border titled El Paso,” said Larson. “The city of El Paso plays a pivotal role in

the film and it brings me great pleasure to screen the film at the El Paso Film Festival.”

The festival is scheduled to start on Thursday, Sept. 28 and last through Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Philanthropy Theater, The El Paso Museum of Art and the El Paso Convention Center located in Downtown El Paso.

The independent film festival will be entering its sixth year and says its continuing to expand its footprint in Downtown El Paso as more filmmakers discover the “unique destination.”

VIP badges and film passes are now on sale for the general public, and can be accessed here: El Paso Film Festival | September 28-30, 2023.