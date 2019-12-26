El Paso family found safe after being stranded in Colorado snow

El Paso, TX (KTSM)- On Tuesday morning, San Miguel County sheriff deputies rescued an El Paso family that was stranded in a remote area of San Juan National Forest in Colorado.

Deputies say a married couple in their 30s and their 12-year-old daughter were driving a rented truck from El Paso to Norwood, a small town about 30 miles northwest of Telluride, Colorado.

About 7 p.m. Monday, dispatchers received a call reporting the family was missing. Authorities began their search in a multi-county area Monday night, however, they were unsuccessful.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, San Miguel County Undersheriff Eric Berg, saw the rental truck from his personal aircraft.

According to the authorities, the family was found a couple of miles from the truck walking towards Dolores, Colorado on a forest service road near Belmear Mountain, approximately 35 miles south of their destination.

The family says they relied on GPS to get to their destination, and unfortunately, their truck got stuck in the snow early Monday morning, and they were unable to dig it out.

The man told deputies they tried running the engine overnight for heat and kept themselves warm with furniture blankets.

Early Tuesday morning, the three family members wrapped their tennis shoes with shipping plastic and began walking through the deep snow.

According to the sheriff’s office, the family had been missing for 24 hours, and several local and state agencies participated in the search effort.