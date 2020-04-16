El Paso experiencing more car thefts and car burglaries than previous years

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says there has been a city-wide increase in car thefts and car burglaries.

According to a release there has been a 10% increase in auto thefts and a 39% increase in car burglaries.

Most burglaries have been due to people leaving their car doors unlocked.

EPPD’s Auto Theft Task Force provides simple tips to help prevent you from falling victim to a Car Thief or Burglar.

  1. Lock your vehicle(s)
  2. Take your keys
  3. Do not leave valuables in your vehicle

