EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — About 6,000 El Paso Electric customers are without power Sunday evening, Aug. 6, across El Paso and Southern New Mexico, and the outages are all due to the extremely high temperatures in the Borderland, an EPE spokesperson said.

El Paso Electric estimates it may take as long as six to eight hours to get everyone’s power restored, but they are working to get it done sooner, the spokesperson said.

“Our crews are working safe and as quickly as possible to restore power to customers,” the spokesperson said via text message.