EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With El Pasoans facing triple-digit temperatures with no end in sight, El Paso Electric talked to KTSM about what they are doing to be prepared and prevent and minimize outages.

El Paso Electric officials told KTSM they have had a lot of smaller outages due to transformers failing.

“…From a grid perspective, we look to secure enough generation and energy to be able to meet the load and you know, we also have a little bit of reserve energy that in case we lose an element, if we lose a generator line, that we have enough reserves to be able to sustain that,” Omar Gallegos, vice president of transmission and distribution at El Paso Electric, said.

Gallegos also said without a doubt, more power is used during the summertime than other times of the year.

El Paso Electric also said that they have been able to manage the power loads on the grid since this is what they prepare for all year.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s overloaded, but it it is loaded up to the levels that we forecast and that we prepare for. Over the past four to five years, we’ve invested over a billion dollars in infrastructure upgrades to meet the growing load growth,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos asked that El Pasoans be aware of what they are using during the peak hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more about reporting an outage click here.