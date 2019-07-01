El Paso Electric taps El Paso native as next CEO

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric has named a new interim CEO of the company, less than a month after it was announced the company was being sold.

Adrian Rodriguez interim CEO. Courtesy of El Paso Electric

Adrian Rodriguez, the company’s current General Counsel and Assistant Secretary, will become the interim CEP replacing Mary Kipp, who will stay on until Aug. 1 to help with the transition.

Last month, Kipp told employees that they would not lose their jobs amid an announcement that the company would soon be sold.

A spokesman for El Paso Electric said Kipp has accepted a job as president of Puget Sound Energy in Washington State.

Rodriguez joined El Paso Electric in 2013.

Mary Kipp. Courtesy of El Paso Electric

“Adrian has a strong record of leadership and accomplishment at El Paso Electric,” Charles Yamarone, Chairperson of the El Paso Electric Board, said in a news release. “Adrian has consistently prioritized community service in his home town of El Paso, and his knowledge of our operations and our culture make him a natural choice to take on this responsibility. The Board has the utmost confidence that Adrian and the leadership team, alongside the dedicated EPE employees across the organization, will successfully guide the Company as it continues to deliver exceptional service to the region.