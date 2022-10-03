EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you are thinking about purchasing a new energy-efficient refrigerator or freezer and getting rid of your old unit, now might be the time.

Through Oct. 31, you can get a $70 rebate when you recycle your old, energy-sucking appliance through the Texas Appliance Recycling Program.

El Paso Electric works with ARCA Recycling to schedule free, contactless pickups at Texas customers’ homes.

To qualify, EPE customers must reside in Texas. Refrigerators and freezers must be regular household size, in good working condition, clean and plugged in at time of pickup. The program is limited to two units per household per year.

Customers can either call (888) 409-8567 or visit arcaincutility.com to learn more and schedule their pickup.

While EPE’s Texas Appliance Recycling Program is available to residential customers year-round, the promotional $70 rebate is only available for a limited time and will expire at the end of October.

