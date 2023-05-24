EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Electric (EPE) New Mexico customers can expect an average monthly saving of $18 in June bills.

In efforts of making energy more affordable in the region, EPE has been able to achieve lower electricity costs by strategically selling energy generated by its resources and strategically purchasing energy from other utilities.

“We are proud to provide our customers with approximately $1 million in savings, much of which has been achieved through our active participation in the Western Energy Imbalance Market,” says Dave Hawkins, Vice President of System Operations and Resource Strategy at EPE.