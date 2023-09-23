EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric (EPE) expanded its payment options with the installation of a new drive-up payment kiosk in Fabens, according to a press release sent by the company.

Key benefits of the new drive-up payment kiosk at Fabens include:

Accessibility: The drive-up kiosk will be easily accessible at the Fabens distribution center, located at the corner of 1st St. NW and 200 NW Camp St., providing a convenient location for customers in the area.

Extended Hours: Customers will have the flexibility to make payments at any time of the day or night, including weekends and holidays.

Multiple Payment Options: The drive-up kiosk will accept cash, credit cards and electronic checks, ensuring that customers have a range of payment choices that suit their preferences.

EPE says customers can also pay 24/7 online, enroll in autopay at epelectric.com, or download and set up their EPE app.

“We understand that convenience is essential to our customers, and this new drive-up payment kiosk at our Fabens distribution center demonstrates our commitment to making bill payment as easy and accessible as possible,” said Robert Heimer, Director of Customer Care at EPE. “We encourage customers to create an account at epelectric.com by clicking on Manage My Account. There are also various customer tools available when they log in.”