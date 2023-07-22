EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With El Paso and the rest of the Borderland seeing triple-digit temperatures for more than a month straight, El Paso Electric has been planning and working overtime to make sure that power outages are kept to a minimum.

“We invest heavily into the transmission grid,” said Omar Gallegos, vice president of transmission and distribution for El Paso Electric. “This is really the platform for moving power into the city as well as distributing power.”

El Paso Electric saw a “peak” of localized outages on Wednesday, July 19, Gallegos said.

“We had 55 outages that impacted over 3,000 customers,” he said. “We had crews ready and planned for. For the past two or three weeks, we have been shifting our crews so we have multiple crews working in the evening hours ready to respond.”

“On that day, we had about 40 linemen out there as well as an additional 10 or so management and trouble and emergency folks that were deployed throughout the city, looking to restore power as quickly as possible.”

El Paso Electric held a news conference Friday, July 21 to discuss the demand for electricity during extreme heat and the company’s reliability strategy and the steps they’ve taken to meet demand.

Power usually got restored in about three hours, Gallegos said. There were some customers that it took to about 3 a.m. to get their power back on.

“That is the dedication of our employees, that we all take to try to provide the reliability that our community deserves and expects,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos said the majority of El Paso Electric’s employees come from the El Paso and Las Cruces area and they take pride in serving the community.

He added that El Paso Electric is continuing to make plans to improve its infrastructure over the next few years.