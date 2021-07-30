El Paso Electric encouraging customers to enroll in free paperless billing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Electric is encouraging all its customers take advantage of the paperless billing program, which officials said offers more convenient and environmentally friendly method to receive your electric bill.



The utility said paperless billing will also minimize the company’s environmental impact in a way that everyone can be a part of.

“We are fully committed to transforming the energy landscape down every avenue we can possibly explore including how the families and businesses we proudly serve manage their energy use,” said Kelly A. Tomblin, President and CEO of EPE “We recently revamped the look and usability of the ‘EPE MyAccount’ tool that gives customers access to their account online and from their smart phone. So now, once you are signed in, you can easily subscribe to paperless billing which is a convenient option while benefitting the environment.”

Officials said EPE customers can log into, or create, their ‘MyAccount’ by visiting epelectric.com. Once logged in, the right column will contain a list of options available to all customers, including paperless billing. Customers can select this option, and on the next page simply select Enroll. Customers will enjoy this benefit beginning with their next billing cycle. In addition, customers will receive a text or email, based on their preference, when their bill is ready to view.

There are more than 63,200 customers who have already enrolled in paperless billing. This translates into protecting approximately 15.2 trees, decreasing energy consumption equivalent to running 19 refrigerators, cutting production of more than 11,400 pounds of CO 2 , and saving 13,500 gallons of water – all on a monthly basis.

“EPE currently mails approximately 360,000 bills to customers per month. Customers who choose to enroll in free paperless billing will make an immediate and direct impact on improving our environmental stewardship which is truly a collective effort,” added Terry Vicuña, EPE Manager of Customer Information Systems and Billing.

EPE also reminds every customer who is also in need of financial assistance on their utility bill to contact EPE’s Customer Care Team immediately. Customers can do so by visiting epelectric.com and chatting with a Customer Care Team Member online between 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., calling 1-800-592-1634 or emailing EPE at CustomerCare@epelectric.com.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.