El Paso Electric employee yelling profanities about Mexicans

The woman was upset about paint splattered on her property.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – That employee is no longer working with El Paso Electric for her disparaging comments about Mexicans.

FitFamElPaso posted the viral video on Instagram on Monday, January 18th.

On January 19th, El Paso Electric responded on Twitter by stating the woman is a probationary employee and her statements do not reflect the companies values.

EPE is aware of the video circulating on social media that includes one of our probationary employees. This person’s behavior and her statements don’t reflect EPE’s values and she is no longer employed by EPE. Thank you to our customers for forwarding this information. – EPE CEO — El Paso Electric (@ElPasoElectric) January 20, 2021

She appears to be on the phone and yelling at her neighbor, calling her a “Some Mexican lady.”