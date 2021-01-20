El Paso Electric employee yelling profanities about Mexicans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – That employee is no longer working with El Paso Electric for her disparaging comments about Mexicans.
The woman was upset about paint splattered on her property.
FitFamElPaso posted the viral video on Instagram on Monday, January 18th.
On January 19th, El Paso Electric responded on Twitter by stating the woman is a probationary employee and her statements do not reflect the companies values.
She appears to be on the phone and yelling at her neighbor, calling her a “Some Mexican lady.”