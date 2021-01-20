El Paso Electric employee yelling profanities about Mexicans

News

The woman was upset about paint splattered on her property.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – That employee is no longer working with El Paso Electric for her disparaging comments about Mexicans.

The woman was upset about paint splattered on her property.

FitFamElPaso posted the viral video on Instagram on Monday, January 18th.

On January 19th, El Paso Electric responded on Twitter by stating the woman is a probationary employee and her statements do not reflect the companies values.

She appears to be on the phone and yelling at her neighbor, calling her a “Some Mexican lady.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Electric employee yelling profanities about Mexicans

As some students return to the classroom, school districts work with local providers to vaccinate teachers and staff

Otero County Commissioners call for Couy Griffin’s resignation, feds press charges

Star on the mountain lit in honor of those who died from COVID-19, part of national event

Renewed hope for undocumented immigrants, DACA recipients under Biden's immigration plan

Studies show money can make you happier

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link