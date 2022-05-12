EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All efforts are paying off. El Paso Electric has been helping customers save on energy consumption and education on energy efficiency. That is why it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the year from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

“We’re honored to have earned this recognition because it highlights how much our community values energy efficiency. We will continue to support energy efficiency programs so residents and businesses can maximize their opportunities on saving energy and money.” shares EPE Energy Efficiency Supervisor Araceli Perea.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store