El Paso Electric donates $5,000 to TTUHSC El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso announced a $5,000 contribution from El Paso Electric to the university’s Student Frontline Emergency Fund, on Monday.

According to a release, the fund provides needed relief to address the current and future needs of students who are already serving in our local hospitals during their clinical rotations.

The fund was created to assist TTUHSC El Paso students who are unable to meet immediate, essential expenses due to temporary hardships related to COVID-19.

“We are truly grateful for the commitment to our community from students at TTUHSC El Paso, who are on the front lines as part of this fight,” said El Paso Electric Vice President of Community Engagement Eddie Gutierrez. “We hope that our contribution to the Student Frontline Emergency Fund will help provide the basic needs for these students so they can stay focused on the mission at hand.”

The current financial crisis is threatening student’s ability to successfully complete courses and clinical rotations, as well as enter the workforce and ultimately, address the needs of area hospitals, clinics and physician offices.

This financial contribution could make the difference between a student graduating on time or dropping out due to unexpected financial burdens, a release said.

El Paso Electric has been a strong supporter in helping students succeed. Hunt School of Nursing Student Kathryne Aguilar is one of the students who has benefited from past financial assistance from El Paso Electric.

“When I was little, I used to go to the hospital a lot because I had asthma attacks,” Aguilar said. “One day, my dad was working the night shift. I had no one. I had a nightmare and one nurse stayed with me the whole night and comforted me. Nursing means passion, comfort, caring. It means being a family member when no one else can be there.”

Watch her story here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNXzBTZiIaU&feature=youtu.be

To contribute to the TTUHSC El Paso Student Frontline Emergency Fund click here.