El Paso Electric assist with power restorations in Houston

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric is assisting with power restoration efforts in Houston after Hurricane Nicholas caused outages affecting more than 45,000 Houston customers.

EPE sent a team of 19 employees, including 15 distribution line workers, three crew supervisors, and one safety representative Tuesday evening to the Houston area.

“EPE thanks our crews for their daily hard work and wishes our crews assisting the Houston area safe travels but especially a safe return home,” EPE officials said in a statement.

The electric company has previously provided power restoration assistance due to severe weather in other parts of the country.

Utility officials assisted in Albuquerque, New Mexico last summer after a strong storm swept through the central area of the state, causing 350 outages.

EPE has also assisted in Dallas, Texas in June 2019 when a thunderstorm left over 350,000 customers without power. The crew has gone as far as Florida in September 2017 after Hurricane Irma hit the area.

