El Paso driver arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated at 132 mph

News
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department arrested a man who’s accused of driving while intoxicated at 132 miles per hour over the weekend.

According to police, it happened at I-10 West and Lee Trevino early Saturday morning.

The driver, 45-year-old Omar Murillo, was stopped and arrested by an officer with the Department’s DWI Task Force.

Murillo was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under $2,000 bond.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Aaron Jones flexes custom-made Taco Tote cleats in Green Bay

Women-owned picnic business in El Paso offers customizable, affordable experience

Elks Care, Elks Share

Canutillo ISD employees to receive 2% general pay increase

El Paso driver arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated at 132 mph

El Paso appraisal district executive: Commercial values stagnant or a little lower this year

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime