El Paso drive-thru testing site locations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several testing sites available across the City of El Paso for community members with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high-risk groups.

As previously reported, testing locations are drive-thru and by appointment only.

People are asked to make an appointment 24 hours prior to the testing date either online at WWW.TXCOVIDTEST.ORG [txcovidtest.org] or by calling 512-883-2400.

The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste and/or smell.

If residents do not call or register for an appointment, they can still show up at the site and will be instructed to either register on their phone or call the number to schedule accordingly, a release said.

Mobile Drive-Thru Testing Sites in the City of El Paso:

May 11 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Armijo Recreation Center and Pool; 710 E 7th Ave, El Paso, TX

Nations Tobin Park; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library; 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX

Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX

May 12 and 13 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library; 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX

Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX

May 14, 15, and 16 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Armijo Recreation Center and Pool; 710 E 7th Ave, El Paso, TX

Nations Tobin Park; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library; 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX

Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX

Mobile Drive-Thru Testing Sites in El Paso County Rural Communities:

May 12 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

El Paso County ESD #2 District Office; 16001 Socorro Road, Fabens, Texas 79838

Montana Vista Fire Station #2; 5411 Paso View Drive, El Paso, Texas 79938

May 13 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

San Elizario Fire Station; 1415 San Antonio Street, San Elizario, Texas 79849

Horizon First Baptist Church; 17018 Darrington Road, Horizon City, Texas 79928

West Valley Fire Department; 510 Vinton Road, Anthony, Texas 79821

Tiwahun Complex; 11200 Santos Sanchez Blvd, Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo, Texas 79927

May 19 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Montana Vista Fire Station #2; 5411 Paso View Drive, El Paso, Texas 79938

Emergency Service District #2; 11440 N. Loop Drive, Socorro, Texas 79927

May 20 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

El Paso County ESD #2 District Office; 16001 Socorro Road, Fabens, Texas 79838

West Valley Fire Department; 510 Vinton Road, Anthony, Texas 79821

May 21 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Horizon First Baptist Church; 17018 Darrington Road, Horizon City, Texas 79928

Emergency Service District #2; 11440 N. Loop Drive, Socorro, Texas 79927

May 22 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)