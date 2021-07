EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A special evening edition of the Downtown Art and Farmers Market will be offering a stress management class this Thursday.

The market will take place Thursday evening at Cleveland Square Park from 5 to 9 p.m. as part of Last Thursdays El Paso.

According to Visit El Paso, the stress management class is part of the city’s Live Active EP initiative.

You can find links to more info on Visit El Paso’s Facebook page.