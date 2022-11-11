EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department in partnership with Destination El Paso and the El Paso Water Parks will be hosting a Fall Festival Downtown Art and Farmers Market on Saturday Nov. 12.

The festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Camp Cohen Waterpark located at 9700 Gateway N. Blvd.

The Fall Festival will feature local vendors from the Downtown Art and Farmers Market, music, entertainment and programming for the entire family.

There will also be a Thanksgiving food drive and pet food drive with El Paso Animal Services. The community is encouraged to bring non-perishable goods.

The Downtown Art and Farmers Market schedule for the remaining year is as follows:

November 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Camp Cohen Water Park,

November 19 from 2 to 11 p.m. at the Holiday Market at WinterFest

November 26 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Shop Small Market at Arts Festival Plaza

December 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Market at Union Plaza

December 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Market at Union Plaza

December 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature the Last Market of the Year Celebration at Union Plaza

The market offers original arts and crafts, food vending, regionally grown agricultural products, regional farmers and live entertainment from local artists.

For more information, visit the Downtown Art and Farmers Market website, here.