El Paso doctor-musician hosts virtual concert series to raise funds supporting children’s mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local doctor who is also a musician is set to perform a series of virtual concerts that will raise funds to support the El Paso Child Guidance Center’s capital campaign.



Dr. Osvaldo Gaytan, founder of the El Paso Child Mental Fund (a fund of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation) will be performing the series.

Gaytan’s parents

“I am hosting this concert series with a goal of raising $15,000 to support the El Paso Child Guidance Center and their capital campaign. This donation will allow them to add a new Parent Child Interactive Therapy Room and I will personally donate $5,000 towards this goal” said Gaytan. “This concert will not only raise funds to expand mental health services for our youth but will also be in honor of my father, Osvaldo Gaytan Sr., who passed away last year.”

The El Paso Child Guidance Center has been raising funds to renovate its clinic in Central El Paso and double its capacity. The center said this expansion and state-of-the-art environment will allow children and their families, especially those who were impacted by the August 3rd tragedy, to receive critical services needed to heal. The proposed renovations will include an additional 2,200 square feet of space and to new therapy spaces.

With each ticket purchased, audience members can also send a song request for Dr. Gaytan to play during this virtual event.

To purchase your tickets or to support the El Paso Child Mental Health Fund please visit Concert – Saturday Night at the Gaytans | Paso Del Norte Community Foundation (pdnfoundation.org).



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.