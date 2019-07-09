El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza plans to retire, won’t run in 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s District Attorney for the last 28 years will retire at the end of his term.

Jaime Esparza announced his retirement in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as District Attorney for El Paso, Hudspeth, and Culberson counties,” Esparza said in the statement. “At the end of 2020, after 28 years of service, I will leave the District Attorney’s office, with utmost pride, knowing that my office was dedicated to justice and advocating for victims. During this time, I was blessed to work, side by side, with many committed individuals devoted to these ideals. I am proud of our work and our legacy and believe that together we have made this community a better place. I am truly grateful to our community for placing their trust in me for these many years.”

Esparza was elected in 1993 and has been in office for several high-profile cases including David Santiago Renteria (kidnapped and killed a young girl from Walmart), David Marmolejo (strangled his mother) and Daniel Villegas (was convicted of murder, had the sentence thrown out and was found innocent last year).