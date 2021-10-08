El Paso disabled veteran with two autistic children gets home from Habitat for Humanity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As a couple, and now a family, El Pasoans Bruce and Kimberly Griego have had their share of challenges. High school sweethearts, Bruce joined the Army shortly after the two got married, and by their second Christmas as a married couple, Bruce was deployed to Iraq.

Kimberly & Bruce Griego’s first Christmas as a married couple in 2005

Griego did two tours overseas, but came back home with PTSD and a traumatic brain injury.

Upon returning home to his wife and three sons, the challenges only mounted.

The five member family was living in a two bedroom/one bath apartment – not the ideal living arrangement when two of their children have autism.

“We’re in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with three kids and our 5-year-old has never had a room of his own because he’s still in our room,” Kimberly shared.

The family has never had a home of their own, but that will soon change.

“It really just feels like the next page of our story after all the time that we’ve been together to see that we’re actually going to be able to plant some roots down for our kids is super special,” said Kimberly Griego.

An empty lot in Socorro has a sign up that displays the family’s name, as Habitat for Humanity El Paso will be building the family their first home.

Officials with Habitat for Humanity El Paso says a four-bedroom home is the largest they have built, and the Griego family is thankful for the space they will have.









“The only thing that we were asked by Kimberly and Bruce is that we build them a four-bedroom home because they have two kids who have autism and they wanted to make sure they had separate bedrooms, so we’re building a four-bedroom home this time, it’s the first one,” said Dave Driscoll the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity El Paso.

Construction will begin in the next couple of weeks and Driscoll says the home should be completed and ready for the family to move in within the next three months.

“It makes me feel glad that they’re happy,” said Eric Griego one of the couple’s sons.

The Griego family will help build the home alongside volunteers and Habitat for Humanity says they have already had a lot of people say they want to come out and help as soon as construction begins.

Griego family standing on the property where their home will be built

“At the completion of the construction of the home they will sign a 30 year, conventional mortgage but it will be at zero percent interest,” said Driscoll.

Driscoll adds that anyone interested in volunteering or making donations to the home can call 915-755-6633.

