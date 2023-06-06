EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz will ordain three men into the Order of the Priesthood on Wednesday, June 7.

An ordination ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa.

The candidates are: Deacon Loyd Divinagracia, 38; Deacon Angel Aguilar, 32; and Deacon Angel Tarango, 35.

They “have exhibited outstanding dedication and unique talents that will undoubtedly enrich the Diocese of El Paso,” according to a news release sent out by the El Paso Diocese.

“These three men bring a diverse set of talents and gifts that will greatly benefit the people of the Diocese of El Paso,” said Father John Telles, director of seminarians.

Divinagracia is originally from the Philippines and his “passion lies in supporting and sharing the gospel with migrants,” the release said.

He “views the current border situation as an opportunity for spiritual growth,” the release added.

Tarango is originally from Chihuahua, Mexico and has been “diligently studying for the El Paso Diocese for the past eight years,” according to the release.

Aguilar is originally from Michoacan, Mexico and has been studying within the El Paso Diocese for the past five years, the release said.

“The Diocese of El Paso is proud to welcome these three dedicated individuals into the priesthood, recognizing their commitment, talents, and unwavering faith,” the release added. “Their forthcoming ordination is a significant milestone in their spiritual journeys and marks a new chapter of service to the Catholic community.”