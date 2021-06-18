El Paso designated as Music Friendly Community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Governor Greg Abbott announced that El Paso has been officially designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO).



The sun city completed the multi-step certification process needed for the designation. The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.



“With support from the Texas Music Office, in 2019 the Texas music industry created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity,” said Governor Abbott. “As we focus on unleashing the Lone Star State’s economic might, I am committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I am proud of all that the Texas Music Office has accomplished in helping communities like El Paso spur job creation and economic growth.”

“Music has significant influence on our culture and our everyday lives,” said Senator César Blanco. “The City of El Paso worked hard to earn the certification as a Music Friendly Community. This official recognition will help lift local voices, attract new talent, and strengthen economic development and tourism by growing the music industry in our community.”

The El Paso community will celebrate the designation at Star City Studio (120 W Castellano Dr.) on Friday, June 18 at 3 p.m. at the in-person celebration cohosted by TMO, the City of El Paso, and the El Paso International Music Foundation, TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly designation to Veronica Castro, Director of Tourism Development for Destination El Paso.

El Paso joins more than 20 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation.



These cities include Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, Dripping Springs, and Round Rock. Cities that are currently working through the certification process include Houston, Dallas, and Vidor.

To learn more about the Texas Music Friendly Community program, visit https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities



