El Paso Department of Public Health reporting 8 new COVID-19 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Wednesday, the El Paso Department of Public Health reported 8 new COVID-19 deaths which occurred over a period of two months.

According to a release, all 8 patients had underlying conditions. They include:

1 male in his 40s

2 females in their 60s

1 male in his 60s

3 males in their 70s

1 female in her 80s

Health officials also reporting 180 new virus related cases, and 55 delayed results.

As of today, health officials say 12,274 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, 3,609 cases remain active in the borderland.

