EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reports 2 new COVID-related deaths and 43 new cases.

The death toll in El Paso now at 2,606.

Active cases in the community remain above one thousand. while 132,095 patients have been recovered from the virus.

As of today, 84 patients remain hospitalized, 29 are in the ICU, and 17 are on ventilators.

