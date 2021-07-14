El Paso dentists welcome Hunt School of Dental Medicine students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso dental community is embracing the new students at the recently-opened Hunt School of Medicine, part of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

The school welcomed 40 students for its first class with plans to expand to 60 students in the future.

A new release shared on Wednesday contained well-wishes from established local dentists, including Kelly Brooks, D.D.S., chief dentist for the City of El Paso Department of Public Health.

Brook’s arrived in the Sun City in 2009 on a 30-day contract and never left.

“The reason I felt compelled and drawn to stay here is because El Paso is welcoming and rewarding. It’s more rewarding for me to make a difference for someone than it is for the patient to receive care,” Dr. Brooks said.

“I feel once students are exposed to this community, and all the love El Paso pours into them, we’ll be able to retain at least 75% of the individuals who get their education from the dental school. I really do believe they will love it here.”

Krystelle Anaya, D.D.S., echoed Brooks, saying, “I think 10 years from now, we’ll see a more robust dental community in El Paso.”

“A dental school offers high quality, multidisciplinary care under one roof,” Anaya said. “I think it will help El Paso become a place where people on both sides of the border can access more advanced care.”

The Hunt School of Dental Medicine is the first dental school in both West Texas and the U.S.-Mexico border.