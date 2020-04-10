El Paso dealership offers free oil changes to medical professionals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Shamaley Buick GMC will provide free oil changes for all healthcare professionals working on the front lines through the COVID-19 pandemic.

This good deed is a part of Shamaley Buick GMC’s “Service with a Purpose” program, which looks for ways to help the community at large with a “fix it forward” platform, a release said.

Medical professionals who wish to claim their free oil change will be asked to provide proof of employment. This could be a work badge or hospital identification.

According to a release, Shamaley Buick GMC will service any vehicle regardless of make or model, or if purchased at their dealership or not.

Healthcare professionals are urged to schedule an appointment in advance.

Shamaley Buick GMC is located in west El Paso at 955 Crockett Street, with services open from 7am-6pm Monday through Saturday.

Appointments can be made by calling 915-231-4000 or online at shamaleybuickgmc.com.