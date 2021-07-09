El Paso DA’s office pushes back on ‘scrutiny’ over young hires

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso District Attorney’s Office is pushing back on what it calls ‘scrutiny’ over its hiring of young prosecutors fresh out of law school with little-to-no experience.
The office of District Attorney Yvonne Rosales issued a statement late Friday reading, in part, “…the reality is that these students deserve an opportunity to learn and be taught the proper way to be a prosecutor.”
The D.A.’s office says one of its young hires recently won a jury trial involving a drunk driving case.
As KTSM has reported, when Rosales took over for longtime district attorney Jaime Esparza, more than two dozen prosecutors and other staff were told their services would no longer be required.
You can read the full statement from Rosales’s office below:
From The Office of The District Attorney:
The Office of the District Attorney is proud to share that one of our newly-hired and fresh-out-of-law-school prosecutors won a jury trial involving a drunk driver, against a very seasoned defense attorney on July 8, 2021. The hiring of graduate law students has come under scrutiny from some media outlets; however, the reality is that these students deserve an opportunity to learn and be taught the proper way to be a prosecutor. The young woman who beat the seasoned attorney and delivered justice on behalf of the citizens of El Paso is a great example of what the current District Attorney is trying do. Hire, teach and let them succeed. Our office looks forward to many more victories in the courtroom on behalf of the victims and citizens who are affected by those breaking the law.