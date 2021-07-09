El Paso DA’s office pushes back on ‘scrutiny’ over young hires

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso District Attorney’s Office is pushing back on what it calls ‘scrutiny’ over its hiring of young prosecutors fresh out of law school with little-to-no experience.

The office of District Attorney Yvonne Rosales issued a statement late Friday reading, in part, “…the reality is that these students deserve an opportunity to learn and be taught the proper way to be a prosecutor.”

The D.A.’s office says one of its young hires recently won a jury trial involving a drunk driving case.

As KTSM has reported, when Rosales took over for longtime district attorney Jaime Esparza, more than two dozen prosecutors and other staff were told their services would no longer be required.

You can read the full statement from Rosales’s office below: