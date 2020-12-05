El Paso COVID deaths near 1,000, hospitalizations drop beneath 800

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso officials announced 16 additional COVID-related deaths Saturday, bringing the number of total COVID deaths to 999 since the pandemic began in March.

The latest deaths include two men in their 40s, a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, four men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s, two men and two women in their 80s. All patients had underlying medical conditions. Their deaths did not happen the same day, rather between the first week of April and the last week of December.

El Paso ended the week with 76 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths — up from 70 last week.

In addition to the deaths, El Paso recorded 416 new cases and 24 delayed cases from the State. There are 37,925 active cases and 89,540 cases have been recorded since the pandemic began.

For the first time since October 25, El Paso is reporting less than 800 people hospitalized with the virus. As of Saturday, 794 patients were hospitalized with 291 in the ICU and 209 on ventilators.