El Paso COVID-19 hospitalizations tops over 100

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — COVID-19 related hospitalizations in El Paso have hit triple-digits once again.

As of Tuesday, local health leaders reported 105 people are currently hospitalized and being treated for the virus.

It’s the first time this number has been above 100 since mid-May. The COVID-related hospital occupancy is near 5%.

Data from epstrong.org shows that 45 patients are in the ICU and 15 people are on ventilators.

Active cases stand at 1,602 and 135,580 patients have recovered from the virus in El Paso County.

