El Paso COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000; 2 additional deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health has announced 345 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths.

The deaths reported include 1 female in her 70s, and 1 male in his 80s. The deathtoll is now at 159.

El Paso has reached more than 10,000 cases and is currently reporting 10,298, and 3,691 cases are active. The borderland had not seen a decrease in active cases since mid-June.

As of today, 287 are hospitalized, 97 are in the ICU, and 40 are on ventilators.

