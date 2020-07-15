El Paso COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000; 2 additional deaths reported

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health has announced 345 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths.

The deaths reported include 1 female in her 70s, and 1 male in his 80s. The deathtoll is now at 159.

El Paso has reached more than 10,000 cases and is currently reporting 10,298, and 3,691 cases are active. The borderland had not seen a decrease in active cases since mid-June.

As of today, 287 are hospitalized, 97 are in the ICU, and 40 are on ventilators.

For more details on COVID-19 cases, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Primary Runoff Election Results

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Primary Runoff Election Results"

Texas primary runoff shows more than 4% boost in early voting numbers compared to 2016

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas primary runoff shows more than 4% boost in early voting numbers compared to 2016"

LCPS votes to rename Oñate High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "LCPS votes to rename Oñate High School"

Intocable will perform at El Paso's first Drive-In Concert at County Coliseum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Intocable will perform at El Paso's first Drive-In Concert at County Coliseum"

Former VA hospital employee pleads guilty in Clarksburg medical center deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former VA hospital employee pleads guilty in Clarksburg medical center deaths"

MJ Hegar claims U.S. Senate runoff win over Royce West

Thumbnail for the video titled "MJ Hegar claims U.S. Senate runoff win over Royce West"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz