EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open.

Some employees have been advised to work from home if it is possible for them. The Sheriffs’ office and El Paso Police Department have heightened their presence in the area, including the use of bomb-sniffing dogs to protect the building and the people in and around it.

“The building will remain open for essential workers and the public. The Sheriffs’ office has advised us not to overact to these complaints, but to take reasonable precautions”. Ricardo Samaniego – El Paso County Judge

