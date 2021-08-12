El Paso couple shares story of unexpected pregnancy with triplets, fundraiser set to assist family after delivery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The unexpected surely happened to one local couple, but they consider it a miracle from God.



On December 12, 2020, Miriam Skeen and her significant other Andrew Font found out she was pregnant. About a month later on January 11, 2021 – their world forever changed. The couple found out they were having triplets.

Miriam works in the medical field and her doctor suggested she stopped working and be put on maternity leave at 24 weeks pregnant due to being high risk against COVID-19. Since she was off work, she set up a GoFundMe to help assist with medical expenses and also serve as donations for the triplets.



At 34 weeks, Miriam discovered one of her babies was diagnosed with IUGR (Intrauterine Growth Restriction) and had to deliver her babies sooner than expected.



After the delivery, Miriam ended up in the emergency room twice due to complications and was treated for preeclampsia and a blood clot scare. She said for some reason, her health insurance won’t cover her hospital stay and she may have to cover these expenses out of pocket.

Two of the babies, Gianna Vera Font and Noah James Font are home, but the one diagnosed with IUGR, Andre Michael Font, is still in NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit).



Miriam shares that there are a lot of big medical bills and expenses headed their way, however she can’t help but feel blessed for having her miracle triplets.



“It’s truly amazing. A long time ago, before my first son that I had, I suffered some miscarriages. To go from something like that, to be able to be blessed with three incredible miracles, I can’t help but say that I feel like somehow God decided to give me back the babies that I lost,” Miriam shared.



Miriam also has a 5-year-old daughter and her significant other Andrew has a 4-year-old son. Now, both parents have to support five kids and said they’re currently unable to transport all of them in one vehicle together.



Despite some financial challenges, the couple say they’re excited to live life with the newest members of the family and feel blessed they received the “one in a million” chance of giving birth to triplets.

“Life just has a tendency to give you what you didn’t even realize what you wanted. So it’s one of those amazing things looking back, I never thought I’d be a mother of four,” Miriam shared. “This is going to definitely be a journey and we know it’s not going to be easy, but it’ll be definitely rewarding in the end to be able to give life four times and have triplets is a true blessing.



To donate and help support the triplets, click here.



