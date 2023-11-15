EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The 2023 Holiday Lights on the Lake light show is making its return to the Borderland the day after Thanksgiving.

The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, alongside Fred Loya Partners L.P., announced the return of the light show at Ascarate Park, located at 6900 Delta Drive.

The season’s festivities will commence with the much-anticipated lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 24 at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s collaboration will include holiday vendors, food trucks and dazzling light exhibitions accompanied by weekend visits from beloved holiday characters.

The 2023 Holiday Lights on the Lake light show is a winter celebration with animated light displays every Friday to Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The light show will start with the event on Nov. 24 and run until Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Throughout the week, the holiday lights will shine bright for all to experience, Monday through

Thursday, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., offering a walk-through adventure. The lights on display will officially end on January 6th.

“Every year we try to make the event bigger and better and last year we had the opportunity with the Loya family’s lights,” County Commissioner David Stout said. “We’re going to have performances, food trucks, and a visit from Santa.”