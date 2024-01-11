EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County and the Emergency Services District No. 2 will be unveiling two regional mobile command vehicles on Thursday, Jan. 11, the County said in a press release.

The mobile units will be unveiled during a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday located on 16001 Socorro Road.

Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

The two regional command units were purchased through the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that the County received in 2021.

The County secured both units for $2.29 million. The ESD, Sheriff’s Office, and Constables will be utilizing the vehicles for the protection, health, and safety of El Paso County residents and to assist with future emergency needs, the County said in a press release.